Taylorville woman pleads not guilty to stabbing her boyfriend to death
TAYLORVILLE — Michaela L. Herpstreith, the Taylorville woman prosecutors say stabbed her boyfriend to death, is pleading not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

The 21-year-old defendant appeared in Christian County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing with testimony from Taylorville City Police Officer Wesley Withrow. Herpstreith was represented by attorney Tiffany Senger.

The court decided there was probable cause to try Herpstreith in the death of Jason R. Bright, 40, who was killed Dec. 31. Herpstreith is being held in the Sangamon County Jail in lieu of posting bail set at $1 million.

Police reports said city officers had found Bright bleeding from a single stab wound after they were called to a home in the 1000 block of East Adams Street on the afternoon of Dec. 31. The officers started first aid in an attempt to save Bright’s life and kept working on him until arriving paramedics took over. Bright died later at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Police said Herpstreith had fled after the stabbing but she was found soon afterwards and arrested without incident.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

