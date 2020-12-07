Taylorville youth minister, football assistant coach, arrested for grooming

"We need to inform our church family and school family of some serious news this morning. On Friday, the Student Minister at Taylorville Christian Church and Athletic Director at VisionWay Christian School was arrested and accused of certain troubling allegations. This employee has been suspended, pending a thorough investigation. We will be praying and we ask you to pray for our church and school families. We have been told that we cannot discuss this any further. We want to gather facts and deal with the situation in a careful and wise way. As always, we are seeking to fulfill our mission to love God and love others, even in the face of difficult times."