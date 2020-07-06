Teen driver in fatal Decatur crash pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

Kohn testified during an inquest in December that Hinton survived the crash impact only to choke to death on soot and fumes. “We believe she probably woke up on impact or maybe when the gas ignited,” Kohn told the inquest jury. “She was trying to make it out and, either due to smoke or just not being sure what was going on, she didn’t make it out.”

Mystery still surrounds eye witness reports there were other people in the car when it hit the house. Hinton’s daughter, Sheryl Rhodes, said neighbor’s of her mother later told her they had seen “three kids” running around in the blazing house and escaping in the wake of the crash.

Kohn had said police “didn’t doubt'' other people might have been present but had not been able to corroborate those reports.

Barton is being held in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to be relased.

