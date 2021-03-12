Teen raped girl in Decatur hotel room while her parents slept in next bed, police say

DECATUR — A 19-year-old Decatur man was arrested Wednesday after police accused him of raping a 6-year-old girl in a Decatur hotel room while the child’s parents were asleep in a bed a few feet away.

A sworn affidavit said the girl had immediately gone crying to her mother after the assault, which happened at the Country Inn & Suites on Feb. 1.

Police had launched an investigation that involved questioning the girl at the Child 1st Center in Decatur, which specializes in facilitating interviews with child sex crime victims.

Decatur Police Officer Martin St. Pierre said the girl described being raped and being subjected to other sexual abuse while sharing a bed with the man.

St. Pierre said the man was formally interviewed before his arrest Wednesday after voluntarily agreeing to meet with officers at Decatur Police headquarters. The man is quoted as describing how he performed various sex acts on the girl and then how he tried to clean up the traces of his assault while the child was reporting the incident to her mother.

