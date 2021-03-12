 Skip to main content
Teen raped girl in Decatur hotel room while her parents slept in next bed, police say
Teen raped girl in Decatur hotel room while her parents slept in next bed, police say

DECATUR — A 19-year-old Decatur man was arrested Wednesday after police accused him of raping a 6-year-old girl in a Decatur hotel room while the child’s parents were asleep in a bed a few feet away.

A sworn affidavit said the girl had immediately gone crying to her mother after the assault, which happened at the Country Inn & Suites on Feb. 1.

Police had launched an investigation that involved questioning the girl at the Child 1st Center in Decatur, which specializes in facilitating interviews with child sex crime victims.

Decatur Police Officer Martin St. Pierre said the girl described being raped and being subjected to other sexual abuse while sharing a bed with the man.

St. Pierre said the man was formally interviewed before his arrest Wednesday after voluntarily agreeing to meet with officers at Decatur Police headquarters. The man is quoted as describing how he performed various sex acts on the girl and then how he tried to clean up the traces of his assault while the child was reporting the incident to her mother.

St. Pierre quotes the child’s mother as saying the girl is a daughter she has in common with her boyfriend, who is the 19-year-old’s father. The mother said they had all arranged to spend a night at the hotel along with her boyfriend’s other son, a boy aged 7.

The 19-year-old said he had earlier been entrusted with babysitting the younger children at the hotel pool while his father and his girlfriend enjoyed “alone time” together.

St. Pierre said the 19-year-old told police he had later “confessed to abusing (the girl)” to his father.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and remained held at the Macon County Jail on Thursday night with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $750,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

