You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen shot in Decatur, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Teen shot in Decatur, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 17-year-old was hospitalized Monday night after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Decatur police Sgt. David Pruitt said the male was shot near Cantrell and Jasper streets around 8:40 p.m. Officers located a possible crime scene where evidence was collected and the case will be investigated by detectives, Pruitt said.

The teen was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say. Pruitt said the victim refused to cooperate with police and his family provided limited information. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News