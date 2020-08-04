Teen shot in Decatur, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 17-year-old was hospitalized Monday night after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Decatur police Sgt. David Pruitt said the male was shot near Cantrell and Jasper streets around 8:40 p.m. Officers located a possible crime scene where evidence was collected and the case will be investigated by detectives, Pruitt said.

The teen was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say. Pruitt said the victim refused to cooperate with police and his family provided limited information.

