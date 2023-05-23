QUINCY — Rebecca Bliefnick told her sister that in the event if anything were to happen to her that her husband should be considered the suspect.

Sarah Reilly testified Tuesday during the trial of Timothy Bliefnick that Rebecca said he should be considered the "number one person person of interest."

A text message sent to Reilly and her husband, Bret, on Sept. 4, 2020, said, "If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim, as that who would do something to me. I am putting this in writing that I'm fearful that he will somehow harm me, come after me or will try to something to me that take away from the kids or the kids away from me. He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as the victim and me as the perpetrator and it is absolutely the other way around."

Timothy Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schack, objected to the text message being shown to the jury.

Reilly was one of 11 witnesses called during the first day of trial where Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

She testified that Rebecca told her seven or eight months before Timothy Bliefnick filed for divorce in January 2021 that he was going to file.

"She had requested for a long time before that they go to marriage counseling, that they try and mend their relationship for the sake of the kids," Reilly said. "Her goal was that they stay together as a united family for the boys."

Rebecca Bliefnick's father, Bill Postle, testified that he received a text message from Timothy Bliefnick on Feb. 23 asking him to call Rebecca Bliefnick to see if she was picking up their boys from school because she didn't respond to his text.

Postle went to Rebecca's house on Kentucky Road where he noticed the front door was open, which he testified she always kept it closed. He said he called for her in the home but received no answer, so he checked the garage and saw her car was still there.

He went to her room to see if she was laying down, because she wasn't feeling well, but he didn't see anything. Checking the bathroom connected to her bedroom, he found her body.

"She looked like she was dead, so I out of reflex I went to check to see if she had a heart beat," Postle said. "I picked up her arm and rigor mortis had already set it."

Postle went next door where he used neighbor Rolla Wike's phone to call 911 and his wife, Bernie Postle.

Wike testified that she drove to pick up Bernie Postle who called Timothy Bliefnick on speakerphone to tell him Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead. She testified that he responded with "What?" and then said the school called him because she didn't pick up the kids from St. Peter School.

School secretary Roberta Hutson testified that she did not contact him nor did anyone else to her knowledge. She said he called the school earlier in the day that he was unable to get ahold of Rebecca Bliefnick and would pick up the boys, which he arrived at the school an hour before dismissal.

Quincy Police Officer Matt Hermsmeier testified that he was dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 to the Bliefnick home to assist with a death investigation. He said a family member found another family member dead and that the dispatch ticket said "possible suicide" but he realized it wasn't when he entered the bedroom.

"There were several — approximately six to seven — spent shell casings on the floor in the bedroom," he said. "Suicides are typically one shot."

Hermsmeier also testified to damage to the bedroom door like it had been kicked and pushed in. A cellphone was found behind the door. A damaged window, including broken glass, on the second floor was was also noted.

Another neighbor, Taylor Heimann testified that surveillance cameras facing his driveway caught an unknown individual walking on the driveway on both early on Feb. 14 and Feb 22. The footage was shown to the jury.

Also testifying Tuesday was Ted Johnson who was in a romantic relationship with Rebecca Bliefnick since summer 2022.

On Feb. 21, Johnson testified that he brought her some Qdoba as she recovered from a surgery. He stayed for an hour and helped her get into bed.

"I kissed her on the forehead and told her to sleep well. That's the last time I saw her," he said as he got emotional on the witness stand.

They texted and talked on the phone the next day, but after he texted her on the morning of Feb. 23, she didn't respond, which he thought was odd. Later in the day he was contacted by Reilly who said there was an emergency and to call her. She informed him of Rebecca Bliefnick's death.

Johnson testified that he was questioned at the Quincy Police Department for four hours and agreed to submit for a DNA swab, gunshot residue test, have his shoes photographed and let officers review his phone.

During cross-examination, Schnack asked Johnson about $13,000 in cash he kept in his gun safe for Rebecca Bliefnick.

"I was not aware of what was in the bag," he said, adding he didn't know there was money in it until a QPD detective showed it to him.

