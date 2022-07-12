Texas man sentenced for firearm possession in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A Texas man with prior felony convictions in Macon County will serve federal prison time for possessing a firearm in Central Illinois.

Anthony Davis, 32, of Mesquite, Texas was sentenced on July 7 to 30 months in federal prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for possessing a firearm despite his felony convictions.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, an Illinois State Police trooper stopped Davis on Interstate 55 for having an obstructed license plate.

The trooper learned Davis’ driver’s license was suspended. Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found a lit marijuana “blunt,” a pistol with a defaced serial number, and multiple magazines, according to prosecutors.

Davis has multiple previous felony convictions in Macon County, including failure to register as a sex offender, theft, and identity theft.

Statutory penalties for firearm possession by a felon are limited to not more than 10 years in prison, not more than three years of supervised release, and not more than a $250,000 fine.