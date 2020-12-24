The Herald & Review's No. 7 story of 2020: Marijuana sales bring in big bucks during first year of legalization

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were? Comment here.
DECATUR — The state's legalization of marijuana Jan.1 brought in sales of a staggering $500 million-plus over the first 10 months.
The majority of that was for medical-use marijuana, but about a third of that was recreational sales in the state's dispensaries. Recreational marijuana sales to adults are legal in 15 states and the District of Columbia, though federal law continues to classify the substance as a Schedule I drug. Voters in four of those states — Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota — approved ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana last month.
Cannabis industry analyst Andy Seeger said October’s record sales figures of $100 million do not rise to the market’s potential. He says Illinois should be on pace to sell around $1.2 billion in weed this year.
The Decatur City Council and Macon County Board, as well as several other local governments, voted not to allow dispensaries within their boundaries. However, Central Illinois has dispensaries in several nearby communities, including Champaign, Springfield, Normal, Charleston and Effingham.
A legal group New Leaf Illinois launched in November and is dedicated to helping Illinois residents expunge their marijuana convictions in light of the state's legalization.
The top 10 stories of 2020 from the Herald & Review
