The latest on 3 being wounded, 1 dead in Decatur shootings on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say multiple Monday morning shootings left one victim dead and three injured.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a male was found shot and with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle around 9:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street, later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say two other individuals were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Garfield Avenue, Copeland said. Police say they were sent to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were not cooperating with police investigation.

Police say large and unruly crowds had formed near East Walnut and outside DMH and fights breaking out among them required a law enforcement to break up.

Copeland says a Decatur police detective saw a small gold vehicle shooting at another vehicle around 10:31 a.m. in the area of Jasper and Wood streets that was last seen fleeing around 90 mph near 18th and Clay streets. This incident resulted in a female victim sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg and was treated at DMH.