The way prisoners flag guard abuse, inadequate health care and unsanitary conditions is broken

After Liebich filed grievances complaining about the poor medical care he’d received for his kidney stone, he said staff began to view him as a nuisance. In January 2011 officers came to his cell and, according to court records, insisted that he give a urine sample for a drug test.

Liebich told the correctional officers that his kidney condition made that difficult. Officers told him that if he didn’t urinate in the next two hours he’d be sent to the “hole,” officially known as segregation. It’s a part of the facility where prisoners are sent as punishment, infamous for being filthy, full of bugs and vermin. (In fact, the conditions were so bad that officials shut down that section of the prison in 2016, though it was reopened for COVID-19 quarantining this year.) For Liebich, the pressure to provide a urine sample felt immense. So, with minutes left to his deadline, he asked if he could have more time.

The guards refused and took him to segregation, according to prison records. Because staff knew his trouble with urination, he believes the whole incident was meant to punish him for filing grievances.

Liebich’s lawyer sent emails to the warden, letting him know about Liebich’s medical condition. But according to records provided by the lawyer, the warden responded that Liebich would need to address his problem through the grievance process.