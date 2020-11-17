This is the car police say was involved in fatal Decatur store shooting

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PHOTOS
DECATUR — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle that was used in the Saturday homicide at JB North, a liquor and convenience store at 1301 N. Calhoun St.
Decatur Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the vehicle appears to be a Pontiac Grand Prix made within the years of 2004 to 2008. Copeland said the car has dark, tined windows, a stock spoiler and is believed to be black, but could also be dark blue or dark green.
"There was no front plate and the rear plate appears to be covered with something," he said in a statement. "The driver of the vehicle was the shooter, and it’s unclear if there were other occupants."
According to Copeland, the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask. The vehicle is reported to have entered and exited from the north with the incident taking place in under a minute. The homicide occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
The victim was identified later as 63-year-old John M. Betscher of Decatur, who was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contacted Detective Reed or Detective Kaylor with the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.