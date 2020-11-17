This is the car police say was involved in fatal Decatur store shooting

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PHOTOS

DECATUR — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle that was used in the Saturday homicide at JB North, a liquor and convenience store at 1301 N. Calhoun St.

Decatur Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the vehicle appears to be a Pontiac Grand Prix made within the years of 2004 to 2008. Copeland said the car has dark, tined windows, a stock spoiler and is believed to be black, but could also be dark blue or dark green.

"There was no front plate and the rear plate appears to be covered with something," he said in a statement. "The driver of the vehicle was the shooter, and it’s unclear if there were other occupants."

According to Copeland, the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask. The vehicle is reported to have entered and exited from the north with the incident taking place in under a minute. The homicide occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

