 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Macon County group is helping young crime victims. Here's how.
0 comments
alert featured

This Macon County group is helping young crime victims. Here's how.

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Victims of crime from birth to age 25 have a place to go for whatever help they need.

Macon County HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) is a relatively new organization housed at the Child 1st Center at 1025 N. Water St., and is the only Central Illinois site for Illinois HEALS. There are eight sites total, with most in the northern part of the state.

Steele_Abby 3 042521A.JPG

Macon County HEALS Grant Coordinator Abby Steele talks about the various of programs available through the program, which helps young crime victims. “We try to help them get through this trauma they've experienced as a victim," she says. 

Paid for with a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, Macon County HEALS brings together agencies including the probation office, Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center, the Macon County Sheriff, Decatur Police Department, the state's attorney, Crossing Healthcare and Child 1st.

“We primarily provide case management services and help connect them with resources and services to help them,” said Abby Steele, HEALS Grant Coordinator at the Decatur office. “We try to help them get through this trauma they've experienced as a victim.”

The office partners with Decatur Psychological Associates for counseling services for the crime victims, and the goal is always to help the young victims of crime get on the path of healing, she said.

The needs of the victim are always uppermost, more than the needs of prosecutors and courts or anyone else. While it's important to seek justice for crime victims, Macon County HEALS' main goal is to help the victims and put them first.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Steele_Abby 2 042521A.JPG

Abby Steele, of the group Macon County Heals, is shown in the organization's North Water Street offices on Monday. 

In a typical month, the organization receives about 20 referrals, mostly from police, but some from other community organizations and sometimes the victims themselves, Steele said. Sometimes the help they need is clothing or assistance with education or finding a job. Sometimes it's counseling. With very young victims, sometimes it's a sense of safety, and that could mean convincing parents to let the child sleep with a light on, a favorite blanket or soft toy.

“The first thing we do when we receive that referral is make initial contact,” Steele said. “We are a voluntary service, so you have the choice whether you want to engage in services with us. If the individual is interested and would like to receive some support, we're going to meet their needs right then, whatever their needs are. Once we have the immediate needs met, we can look more long-term.”

Steele_Abby 1 042521A.JPG

Grant Coordinator Abby Steele talks about the various of programs on Monday at Macon County HEALS on 1025 N. Water St. in Decatur. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about Macon County HEALS.

It can take anywhere from several months to several years to complete a victim's journey through the system, and contact with a high number of assorted agencies, which can include police and courts to counselors and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Those who can be helped by Macon County HEALS include young people who might not be the victim of a crime but only a witness to a crime. They, too, can be traumatized and could heal through help from the agency, Steele said. 

Steele_Abby 4 042521A.JPG

Grant Coordinator Abby Steele talks about the various of programs on Monday at Macon County HEALS on 1025 N. Water St. in Decatur. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about Macon County HEALS.

One of the most important reasons for Illinois HEALS, said Jean Moore, director of the Child 1st Center, is to connect the various agencies. Rather than working in a void and possibly at cross-purposes, Moore said, cooperation among them provides a smoother and easier experience for crime victims.

“We can hold hands and walk through it together,” she said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

ABOUT THE GROUP

WHAT: Macon County HEALS, which brings together various social services and law enforcement agencies to help young crime victims

FUNDING: Through a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

MORE INFO: (217) 791-8084

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement, fear as NJ students return to school

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden calls for police reform by 'next month'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News