This Macon County group is helping young crime victims. Here's how.

DECATUR – Victims of crime from birth to age 25 have a place to go for whatever help they need.
Macon County HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) is a relatively new organization housed at the Child 1st Center at 1025 N. Water St., and is the only Central Illinois site for Illinois HEALS. There are eight sites total, with most in the northern part of the state.
Paid for with a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, Macon County HEALS brings together agencies including the probation office, Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center, the Macon County Sheriff, Decatur Police Department, the state's attorney, Crossing Healthcare and Child 1st.
“We primarily provide case management services and help connect them with resources and services to help them,” said Abby Steele, HEALS Grant Coordinator at the Decatur office. “We try to help them get through this trauma they've experienced as a victim.”
A suspect was last seen fleeing south from the area of the James Millikin Homestead, authorities said.
The office partners with Decatur Psychological Associates for counseling services for the crime victims, and the goal is always to help the young victims of crime get on the path of healing, she said.
The needs of the victim are always uppermost, more than the needs of prosecutors and courts or anyone else. While it's important to seek justice for crime victims, Macon County HEALS' main goal is to help the victims and put them first.
In a typical month, the organization receives about 20 referrals, mostly from police, but some from other community organizations and sometimes the victims themselves, Steele said. Sometimes the help they need is clothing or assistance with education or finding a job. Sometimes it's counseling. With very young victims, sometimes it's a sense of safety, and that could mean convincing parents to let the child sleep with a light on, a favorite blanket or soft toy.
“The first thing we do when we receive that referral is make initial contact,” Steele said. “We are a voluntary service, so you have the choice whether you want to engage in services with us. If the individual is interested and would like to receive some support, we're going to meet their needs right then, whatever their needs are. Once we have the immediate needs met, we can look more long-term.”
It can take anywhere from several months to several years to complete a victim's journey through the system, and contact with a high number of assorted agencies, which can include police and courts to counselors and the Department of Children and Family Services.
Those who can be helped by Macon County HEALS include young people who might not be the victim of a crime but only a witness to a crime. They, too, can be traumatized and could heal through help from the agency, Steele said.
One of the most important reasons for Illinois HEALS, said Jean Moore, director of the Child 1st Center, is to connect the various agencies. Rather than working in a void and possibly at cross-purposes, Moore said, cooperation among them provides a smoother and easier experience for crime victims.
“We can hold hands and walk through it together,” she said.
20 things you didn’t know about Illinois
Obscure Illinois
Making a statement
Banned conduct
Infamous Illinoisans
Wine o'clock
Baby names
Towering above the rest
Drive-thru dining
Long history
Name dropping
Land of Lincoln
At the center
Wrong direction
Roots of a name
The Gipper
Making money
Slavery
Hot, hot, hot
Moldy cantaloupe
Willis Tower
Romantic at heart
If you enjoyed this ...
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter