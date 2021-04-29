This Macon County group is helping young crime victims. Here's how.

The needs of the victim are always uppermost, more than the needs of prosecutors and courts or anyone else. While it's important to seek justice for crime victims, Macon County HEALS' main goal is to help the victims and put them first.

In a typical month, the organization receives about 20 referrals, mostly from police, but some from other community organizations and sometimes the victims themselves, Steele said. Sometimes the help they need is clothing or assistance with education or finding a job. Sometimes it's counseling. With very young victims, sometimes it's a sense of safety, and that could mean convincing parents to let the child sleep with a light on, a favorite blanket or soft toy.

“The first thing we do when we receive that referral is make initial contact,” Steele said. “We are a voluntary service, so you have the choice whether you want to engage in services with us. If the individual is interested and would like to receive some support, we're going to meet their needs right then, whatever their needs are. Once we have the immediate needs met, we can look more long-term.”

It can take anywhere from several months to several years to complete a victim's journey through the system, and contact with a high number of assorted agencies, which can include police and courts to counselors and the Department of Children and Family Services.