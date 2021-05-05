Threatening gunshots send Decatur man to jail, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur family member who delivered a warning over an “inter-family sexual fidelity issue” by threatening to kill a man and then firing two shots into the ground near his feet, was arrested and jailed Tuesday afternoon.
A sworn affidavit said the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the front yard of a house in the 800 block of North Church Street. The suspect only lives two blocks away and police had found and arrested him within 12 minutes of being called to the scene.
Officer William Hill, who signed the affidavit, said the 38-year-old man admitted having an argument with the victim but denied firing or even possessing a handgun.
Hill, however, pointed out that police had found two holes shot in the grass yard close to where the 31-year-old victim said he had been standing during the confrontation. “These two areas had upturned grass and small circular-shaped holes in the dirt,” said Hill. “In one of the holes, a fired projectile from a firearm was located and preserved for evidence.”
Hill said both the victim and his girlfriend, whose sister is the mother of the shooting suspect’s child, were standing together during the incident and both gave similar descriptions of what happened in the argument over sexual fidelity, the details of which were not explained in the affidavit.
“During said argument, (the suspect) brandished a small black-colored revolver-style handgun and pointed it at (the victim’s) head from a distance of a few feet away,” Hill said.
“(The suspect) then made the comment that he would kill (the victim) over the matter. He then intentionally fired two shots from this firearm into the yard just several feet away from (the victim) before leaving the scene.”
The suspect was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon on possession of a weapon.
Hill said the man is a convicted felon several times over from previous court cases. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows he was also sentenced to a year in prison in 2004 after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, requiring a bond of $5,000. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from the victim and his home.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
