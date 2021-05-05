Threatening gunshots send Decatur man to jail, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur family member who delivered a warning over an “inter-family sexual fidelity issue” by threatening to kill a man and then firing two shots into the ground near his feet, was arrested and jailed Tuesday afternoon.

A sworn affidavit said the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the front yard of a house in the 800 block of North Church Street. The suspect only lives two blocks away and police had found and arrested him within 12 minutes of being called to the scene.

Officer William Hill, who signed the affidavit, said the 38-year-old man admitted having an argument with the victim but denied firing or even possessing a handgun.

Hill, however, pointed out that police had found two holes shot in the grass yard close to where the 31-year-old victim said he had been standing during the confrontation. “These two areas had upturned grass and small circular-shaped holes in the dirt,” said Hill. “In one of the holes, a fired projectile from a firearm was located and preserved for evidence.”