Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests

TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said.

The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.

All three have been charged in Christian County Circuit Court with disorderly conduct threat of violence.

On Wednesday, Pana School District officials reported the finding of a note that read “There is a shooter in the school right now” on a high school bathroom stall.

The note led to the evacuation of the school and the junior high being placed on lockdown.

The threat prompted a massive response from emergency officials who conducted a thorough sweep of the building and campus that turned up no identifiable threat.

A second note was found in a bathroom stall on Thursday. Police said they determined this note was separate from the one found the day earlier.

“ISP takes threats of school violence seriously and individuals found responsible for making such threats will be held accountable for their actions,” an Illinois State Police news release announcing the arrests said.

Also on Thursday, Taylorville police were called to the high school in response to an active shooter threat there.

“Taylorville police learned that someone wrote on one of the bathroom toilet stall walls, ‘There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help,’” a department news release said.

Police said a student reported finding the note to school staff.

“After further investigation, looking at the video, we learned that the student that observed the threat was the one that wrote the threat,” a release said. “His motive was to get attention and for school to get out early.”

Payton L. Chronister, 18, of Taylorville has been charged in connection with this incident and a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 12.

In thenews release, Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler warned students “to stop this nonsense; they will end up in jail. It is not worth it; this student wanted the attention he has now.”