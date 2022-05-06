Three injured, two arrested in Friday morning shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur police made two arrests in connection with an early Friday morning shooting that sent three people to local hospitals.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to the parking lot behind the businesses in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue to the report of numerous shots being fired. Multiple spent shell casings were found throughout the parking lot, according to police.

"While on the scene, three Decatur residents arrived at the hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds," Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release. "Two victims were treated and are in stable condition. The third victim is in critical condition."

During the investigation, detectives had probable cause to arrest one of the victims, an 18-year-old man from Decatur. He was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A 35-year-old man from Decatur was also arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Both men were booked into the Macon County jail.

Police continue to investigate the incident with additional arrests anticipated.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

