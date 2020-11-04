Three suspects involved in armed home invasion, police say

DECATUR — Police are seeking three suspects involved in a Tuesday home invasion in the 1300 block of North Fairview Avenue.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the suspects stole a safe containing coins and assorted documents. They arrived in a white sport-utility vehicle that was possibly a Traverse or Equinox, he said.

Copeland said the first suspect was about 18 and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a thin build, dark complexion and short twists in his hair. He was wearing light blue underwear with a floral or flamingos design.

The second suspect was armed and was described as having a dark complexion, 1-inch-long beard and a thin build, police said. He was 17-18 years old and had blonde tips on his hair, police said.

The third had a light complexion, shoulder-length twists or curls and a heavier build, standing about 6 feet tall, police said. He wearing a Chicago Bulls COVID mask and was around 20 years old, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

