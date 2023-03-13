QUINCY — Timothy W. Bliefnick has been charged in Adams County in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife.

According to Adams County Circuit Court records, Bliefnick, a Decatur native, faces two counts of murder and one count of home invasion.

The charges were filed Monday and media reports say Bliefnick, 39, was taken into custody Monday morning by Quincy police. Court records indicate he was being held without bond, with a first appearance in court set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Rebecca Bliefnick was discovered deceased in her residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road on Feb. 23. A family member went to the residence after 41-year-old woman failed to pick up her children from school. She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Timothy Bliefnick's home on March 1.

