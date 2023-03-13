QUINCY — Timothy W. Bliefnick has been charged in Adams County in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife.
At a press conference held at the Quincy Police Department headquarters Monday morning, Chief Adam Yates said department detectives and members of the Emergency Response Team arrested Bliefnick, 39, of Quincy, at 8:24 a.m. Monday on two counts of first degree murder and home invasion in the death of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23.
"Mr. Bliefnick was transported to the Adams County Jail where he is currently lodged," Yates said. "I want to remind everyone that in our criminal justice system, individuals are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty."
Timothy Bliefnick is a Decatur native.
Joshua Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, said prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Bliefnick without bond, an issue that will be taken up by a judge in coming days.
"While this is an important step, and an important stage of the investigation, it's important to remember that it's just that: a first step," Jones said. "At this point, the defendant is presumed innocent of the charges. Our office will continue to work hand-in-hand with the detectives as the investigation continues into this heinous and premeditated act that the defendant is alleged to have committed."
"This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear," Yates said in his statement. "I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns. That said, it is a good reminder to not become complacent. Make sure you lock your doors, turn on exterior lights, be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to the police. These are things we should always do. We must look out for one another and work together to make Quincy as safe as possible."
Jones noted that the community should rest assured that the death of Rebecca Bliefnick was not a random act of violence.
"However, it is equally important to recognize the event for what it is: an act of domestic violence," he said. "Domestic violence takes many forms, and regardless of whether a victim suffers from emotional abuse, physical abuse or what our community is confronting today, every victim of domestic violence must be treated with the urgency, the respect, and the compassion that he or she deserves. Every victim of domestic violence deserves to be seen, to be heard, and to be believed."
Quincy police Detective Sgt. James Brown said the Bliefnicks' three children are currently being watched over by a representative of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, along with a Quincy Police Department detective.
"The concern for (the Bliefnick children) is a concern we've had in the back of our mind as a priority during this whole time," Brown said. "The incident was hot-lined to DCFS. DCFS and one of the QPD detectives are currently with the children. They made contact with the children at St. Peter School this morning shortly after (Bliefnick's) arrest."
"A great deal of work went into getting to this point in the investigation," Yates said. "I want to thank Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha for the support his office has provided. Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones and Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck have been working alongside our investigators, which is critical during complex investigations. I want to also thank Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens and his deputies, as well as the Illinois State Police investigators and forensic scientists, who have provided their support, personnel, resources and expertise over the last 19 days.
"To Ms. Bliefnick’s family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys," he added. "All we can do is use our tools, talents and every available resource to bring you justice. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you."
Timothy Bliefnick is currently scheduled for an initial court hearing on Tuesday at the Adams County Courthouse.
