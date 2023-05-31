Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUINCY — Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife.

The jury deliberated about four hours after it left the courtroom at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday to try and reach a verdict after listening to closing arguments.

Bliefnick, 40, a Decatur native, was arrested March 13 on charges of first degree murder and home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

Timothy Bliefnick did not take the stand and the defense did not call any evidence.

Defense attorney Casey Schnack said she was allowed to question prosecution witnesses outside the scope of why they were called so she was able to get the testimony she needed as the case progressed.

During closing arguments Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County state's attorney's office, told the jury that Rebecca Bliefnick asked for help. He highlighted witnesses who testified that she felt threatened by Timothy Bliefnick.

"She begged for protection from the defendant, and her pleas, her prayers, her tears they all went unanswered," Jones said. "We failed her. Her friends, her family, the community, the system. We failed Becky Bliefnick."

He implored the jury to find Timothy Bliefnick guilty.

"Today is May 31, 2023, and Becky isn't calling out to us anymore," Jones said. "She's calling out to you. She's calling up for justice from you. She's counting on you to hold her killer accountable. She's begging you to find the defendant guilty of first-degree murder."

"Do a better job. Don't let her down."

Schnack reminded jurors they need to review evidence and the law and not rely on sympathy when reaching a verdict.

"The state has given you every motive, but they haven't given you substantive evidence to back that up," she said. "I suggest to you that the only verdict in this case should be not guilty, and I request that when you go back there, you look at the evidence, you read the law, you avoid sympathy and find Tim not guilty."

