QUINCY — In a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, an Adams County judge ruled that a Quincy man charged with murder should be held without bail.

Judge Robert Adrian held a closed hearing on Tuesday before determining that Timothy Bliefnick should be held without bond throughout the course of the court proceedings. Bliefnick was arrested and charged on Monday for the murder of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, on Feb. 23.

As of Tuesday, Bliefnick faces two charges of first degree murder after allegedly firing a gun with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Rebecca Bliefnick. He also faces one charge of home invasion for reportedly entering the victim's home without authority while he knew she was home with the intent to inflict harm.

The two murder charges each carry a penalty of 20-60 years, while the home invasion charge has a penalty of 6-30 years. All three charges are subject to a firearms enhancement which could add anywhere from 25 years to natural life in prison to any sentence imposed.

Bliefnick, a Decatur native, was represented by attorney Casey Schnack at Tuesday's hearing, with lead trial attorney Joshua Jones and Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck representing the state. At the start of the hearing, Adrian granted a motion by Jones to close the hearing to the public to preserve evidence being presented and to ensure protection of the defendant's rights.

The immediate family of both Timothy and Rebecca Bliefnick were allowed to remain in the court for the duration of the hearing.

After approximately 15 minutes, Adrian allowed the public and media to return before ruling that the evidence supported the murder charges. He noted that the state's attorney's office has experience in determining the weight of the evidence based on prior murder cases.

Adrian noted that the evidence in this case is "as great or greater than that in other cases."

Judge Adrian ruled that Bliefnick would remain in custody throughout the proceedings in the case. He also determined that the case was to be handled on an expedited timeline. To that end, Jones said he anticipated an indictment to be returned from a grand jury in enough time to proceed with an indictment hearing on March 24.

Rebecca Bliefnick was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy Police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.

Over a nearly three-week period, investigators collected evidence that led to the arrest warrant for Timothy Bliefnick on Monday. Bliefnick was taken into custody without incident.

The family of the Rebecca Bliefnick released the following statement after the arrest.

“While we remain heartbroken, we are thankful to the Quincy Police Department and all who have worked tirelessly in service of justice for Becky. While the arrest today provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues. We are thankful for your continued respect for our privacy as we navigate this next painful chapter. Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky's sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want.”

“We appreciate any support of our GoFundMe which was created to support her boys' future, offset family expenses related to Becky's death and to establish a scholarship fund in Becky's name. The support for our family means so much and truly speaks volumes about Becky's impact on the world.”