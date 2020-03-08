Tip leads to arrests and seizure of more than 48 grams of meth in Decatur

DECATUR — Acting on an anonymous tip, Decatur Police said they arrested a man and a woman on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and seized more than 48 grams of the drug.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the tip was called in Friday afternoon and police found the couple sitting in a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4800 block of East U.S. Route 36.

“The 45-year-old male was in the driver’s seat, the 32-year-old female in the passenger seat,” said Copeland. “As officers approached, they began making furtive movements as if they were trying to conceal something. They were acting very ‘fidgety’ and the male had very small pupils. He was found to have an active warrant out of Macon County for possession of meth-making materials.”

The drugs, in various small packets, were seized from both of them along with a digital scale. They were both booked on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. The man was also charged with DUI after a field sobriety test, and booked for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving whilst license suspended.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

