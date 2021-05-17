 Skip to main content
Tips sought for fatal 2018 Decatur shooting
Tips sought for fatal 2018 Decatur shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in solving the crime of the week, the 2018 fatal shooting of Dy’Rek Griffin.

Griffin died at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where he had been taken after being shot once in the head.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 5, 2018, in the 1200 block of East Whitmer Street. Police said Griffin was shot during a July 4 celebration. 

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS, which offers an award of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers do not have to give their names.

