Tired of beatings and fearful of death threat, girlfriend finally calls 911, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who, based on what she told police, is beaten by her boyfriend on average about every 11 days, finally had enough when she feared he was about to kill her, according to a sworn affidavit.

That was back on Dec. 27 when the 43-year-old woman called 911 after telling a friend “he has hit me three times today,” according to the Decatur police affidavit. Her 32-year-old boyfriend was gone when police arrived at her address on Carroll Drive but the affidavit said they caught up with him at 7:50 a.m. Saturday and he was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Officer Robert Murray said the woman told police she estimated her boyfriend had beaten her up to 40 times during their “on and off” relationship over the last 16 months.

She is quoted as saying on the night of Dec. 27 he had taunted her by talking about a woman he had cheated on her with. She said she had become upset and he retaliated by lifting her off the bed by her hair.

She said she had later “asked him for a hug” and he replied “I told you to quit talking” before wrapping his hands around her neck and telling the weeping woman: “I’ll give you something to cry about,” the affidavit said.