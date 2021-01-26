 Skip to main content
Tired of beatings and fearful of death threat, girlfriend finally calls 911, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A Decatur woman who, based on what she told police, is beaten by her boyfriend on average about every 11 days, finally had enough when she feared he was about to kill her, according to a sworn affidavit.

That was back on Dec. 27 when the 43-year-old woman called 911 after telling a friend “he has hit me three times today,” according to the Decatur police affidavit. Her 32-year-old boyfriend was gone when police arrived at her address on Carroll Drive but the affidavit said they caught up with him at 7:50 a.m. Saturday and he was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Officer Robert Murray said the woman told police she estimated her boyfriend had beaten her up to 40 times during their “on and off” relationship over the last 16 months.

She is quoted as saying on the night of Dec. 27 he had taunted her by talking about a woman he had cheated on her with. She said she had become upset and he retaliated by lifting her off the bed by her hair.

She said she had later “asked him for a hug” and he replied “I told you to quit talking” before wrapping his hands around her neck and telling the weeping woman: “I’ll give you something to cry about,” the affidavit said.

“(She) advised she began calling for police at this time and (he) made statements like ‘You’re going to die’ and ‘You just ruined your life.’”

A friend of the woman, who had let her live in his house after she had told him she wanted to get away from the boyfriend, overheard the confrontation and “a series of loud thuds” coming from her bedroom.

The friend is quoted as telling police he asked the boyfriend if he had hit the woman, and he said the boyfriend replied: “Police would have to prove that, she doesn’t have any marks.”

Murray said he did not see any visible wounds on the woman whom he described as “very emotional.” The officer added: “... She stated continuously that she did not want (the boyfriend) to get in trouble but was afraid for her safety.”

Murray said a check of the boyfriend’s record revealed he has prior domestic battery convictions. Macon County Circuit Court records show he was also sentenced to two years in prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the boyfriend remained in custody with bail set at $55,000, meaning he must post $5,500 to be released. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from the woman and her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

