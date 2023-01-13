Tower Hill man found guilty of four counts of child sexual assault

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual assault, Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Friday.
A Shelby County jury on Friday found Chris Williams, 56, of Tower Hill, guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after almost two hours of deliberation. Williams was remanded to the Shelby County Jail shortly after the verdicts were announced.
Williams had been charged with committing four acts of sexual penetration upon a seven-year-old child on two separate dates in October and November of 2020 at his residence in Tower Hill. According to a release from Kroncke's office, Williams testified during his trial and denied the charges.
The state argued Williams intentionally "lured" children to his lakeside home for overnight visits by offering access to recreational vehicles and activities, Kroncke said, only to sexually assault the children as they slept.
People are also reading…
Williams will be sentenced on March 10 at 10 a.m. and is facing a potential sentence of 24 to 120 years in prison, to be served at 85%. He will also be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review.
The trail of a child kidnapping in 2007 led to an apartment in Kirkwood where Shawn Hornbeck, missing for more than four years, was found too.
Federal prosecutors revealed new details of wiretapped conversations and other evidence they intend to use against four people accused in an alleged bribery scheme between ComEd and Michael Madigan.
Judge commits defendant to mental health treatment in the care of the Department of Human Services after ferocious attack.
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the alleged Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter, prank-called a New York Post reporter on New Year’s Eve from jail, the outlet reported Saturday.
The department’s prior version of the database was widely criticized and targeted in a federal lawsuit for allegedly being unconstitutional and racially biased.
A Stewardson man who was convicted of trying to shoot to death an Effingham man he was involved in a dispute with has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.
An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to asking a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl to send him explicit images of herself has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
The jury in Urbana decided that the two plaintiffs had not proven their federal claims of gender violence, forced labor, sex trafficking and involuntary servitude against Gary Xu.