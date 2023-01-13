 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tower Hill man found guilty of four counts of child sexual assault

  • 0
Chris Williams mug

Williams

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual assault, Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Friday. 

A Shelby County jury on Friday found Chris Williams, 56, of Tower Hill, guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after almost two hours of deliberation. Williams was remanded to the Shelby County Jail shortly after the verdicts were announced. 

Williams had been charged with committing four acts of sexual penetration upon a seven-year-old child on two separate dates in October and November of 2020 at his residence in Tower Hill. According to a release from Kroncke's office, Williams testified during his trial and denied the charges. 

The state argued Williams intentionally "lured" children to his lakeside home for overnight visits by offering access to recreational vehicles and activities, Kroncke said, only to sexually assault the children as they slept. 

People are also reading…

Williams will be sentenced on March 10 at 10 a.m. and is facing a potential sentence of 24 to 120 years in prison, to be served at 85%. He will also be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender. 

What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review.

One search, two boys found: A look back at the Missouri Miracle
State and Regional
editor's pick

One search, two boys found: A look back at the Missouri Miracle

  • By Tim O’Neil St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • Updated
  • 0

The trail of a child kidnapping in 2007 led to an apartment in Kirkwood where Shawn Hornbeck, missing for more than four years, was found too. 

Ex-U.S. Rep. Gutierrez allegedly lobbied Madigan for ComEd role for Ochoa, according to new filing
Crime and Courts

Ex-U.S. Rep. Gutierrez allegedly lobbied Madigan for ComEd role for Ochoa, according to new filing

  • Jason Meisner, Ray Long Chicago Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal prosecutors revealed new details of wiretapped conversations and other evidence they intend to use against four people accused in an alleged bribery scheme between ComEd and Michael Madigan.

Decatur man who tried to kill neighbor needs inpatient treatment, judge rules
Crime and Courts

Decatur man who tried to kill neighbor needs inpatient treatment, judge rules

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Judge commits defendant to mental health treatment in the care of the Department of Human Services after ferocious attack.  

Highland Park shooting suspect prank-called New York Post
Crime and Courts

Highland Park shooting suspect prank-called New York Post

  • SHANZEH AHMAD Chicago Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the alleged Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter, prank-called a New York Post reporter on New Year’s Eve from jail, the outlet reported Saturday.

Concerns remain as Chicago police prepare to relaunch ‘gang database'
Crime and Courts

Concerns remain as Chicago police prepare to relaunch ‘gang database'

  • PAIGE FRY Chicago Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

The department’s prior version of the database was widely criticized and targeted in a federal lawsuit for allegedly being unconstitutional and racially biased.

Stewardson man sentenced to prison for attempted murder
Crime and Courts
alert top story

Stewardson man sentenced to prison for attempted murder

  • Scott Perry
  • 0

A Stewardson man who was convicted of trying to shoot to death an Effingham man he was involved in a dispute with has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Illinois man gets 19 years in prison for enticing teen girl
Crime and Courts

Illinois man gets 19 years in prison for enticing teen girl

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to asking a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl to send him explicit images of herself has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Jury finds in favor of ex U of I prof accused of exploiting students
Crime and Courts

Jury finds in favor of ex U of I prof accused of exploiting students

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

The jury in Urbana decided that the two plaintiffs had not proven their federal claims of gender violence, forced labor, sex trafficking and involuntary servitude against Gary Xu.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal prosecutors accuse Proud Boys of plotting, instigating the Jan. 6th Capitol attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News