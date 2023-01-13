Tower Hill man found guilty of four counts of child sexual assault

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual assault, Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Friday.

A Shelby County jury on Friday found Chris Williams, 56, of Tower Hill, guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after almost two hours of deliberation. Williams was remanded to the Shelby County Jail shortly after the verdicts were announced.

Williams had been charged with committing four acts of sexual penetration upon a seven-year-old child on two separate dates in October and November of 2020 at his residence in Tower Hill. According to a release from Kroncke's office, Williams testified during his trial and denied the charges.

The state argued Williams intentionally "lured" children to his lakeside home for overnight visits by offering access to recreational vehicles and activities, Kroncke said, only to sexually assault the children as they slept.

Williams will be sentenced on March 10 at 10 a.m. and is facing a potential sentence of 24 to 120 years in prison, to be served at 85%. He will also be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.