Tower Hill treasurer who admits to stealing cash will be sentenced via video link

TOWER HILL — Nancy Finley, the former Tower Hill treasurer who has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $150,000 by draining cash from the village’s water and sewer bills, will learn her sentence June 17 via video conference.
Finley, 54, had pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to three counts of wire fraud in proceedings before the United States District Court in Springfield. Finley is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and the court has adopted sentencing via video conference because of health safety concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sentence recommendation Judge Sue E. Myerscough is looking at remains sealed to the public and sentencing was originally set to go ahead Monday. But it was rescheduled after Finley’s attorney, Daniel L. Fultz, filed a motion to delay proceedings and the court settled on June 17 as the new sentencing date.
In his motion, Fultz said: “While the parties do not object to a sentencing via video conference, counsel for Ms. Finley would prefer she come to the Brown, Hay and Stephens office (Fultz’s law firm, based in Springfield) so that they may attend the sentencing together.
“… This motion is not being brought for the purpose of delay; rather, it is being brought because it is in the best interest of justice.”
Fultz had gone on to explain that his law office would not be allowing “outside visitors” until after June 15.
Filed court documents have said Finley was hired as Tower Hill treasurer in 1998 and siphoned off money between 2009 and 2017. She is accused of using a computerized billing system to cover up a consistent pattern of theft and of also helping herself to money from other village accounts. A grand jury indictment said she had moved cash around using wire transfers which dumped the proceeds from her thefts directly into her personal bank account.
The federal case isn’t Finley’s only legal problem, however. She also faces a Shelby County Circuit Court theft charge of stealing more than $100,000 from the village. It has been rescheduled numerous times while the federal charge proceeded and is currently set for a preliminary hearing August 24.
Fultz, who could not be reached for comment, has previously stated that, while he is not the attorney representing Finley in the Shelby County case, he expected the county charges to be dropped once the federal sentencing takes place.
