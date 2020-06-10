Tower Hill treasurer who admits to stealing cash will be sentenced via video link

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

TOWER HILL — Nancy Finley, the former Tower Hill treasurer who has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $150,000 by draining cash from the village’s water and sewer bills, will learn her sentence June 17 via video conference.

Finley, 54, had pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to three counts of wire fraud in proceedings before the United States District Court in Springfield. Finley is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and the court has adopted sentencing via video conference because of health safety concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sentence recommendation Judge Sue E. Myerscough is looking at remains sealed to the public and sentencing was originally set to go ahead Monday. But it was rescheduled after Finley’s attorney, Daniel L. Fultz, filed a motion to delay proceedings and the court settled on June 17 as the new sentencing date.

In his motion, Fultz said: “While the parties do not object to a sentencing via video conference, counsel for Ms. Finley would prefer she come to the Brown, Hay and Stephens office (Fultz’s law firm, based in Springfield) so that they may attend the sentencing together.