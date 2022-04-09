 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tower Hill woman jailed for assaulting deputies

SHELBYVILLE — A Tower Hill woman remains jailed on charges she kicked and threatened two deputies.

Heidi G. Smith

Smith

According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Heidi G. Smith, 63, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and threatening a public official and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and violation of a civil no contact order.

According to Kroncke, the charges allege that on April 6, Smith made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies by kicking them; that Smith threatened future bodily harm to the deputies; that Smith made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with a family member by kicking him; and that Smith had contact with and entered onto the property of two individuals named in a civil no contact order as protected parties.

During a hearing Friday in Shelby County Circuit Court, bond was set at $25,000, meaning Smith must post $2,500 to be released. She was ordered to comply with any orders of protection upon her release. A petition for order of examination by a psychiatrist also was filed.

A status hearing is set for April 13.

