Traffic stop in Decatur catches 2 drug dealers, police say

DECATUR — Police said a traffic stop on a car in Decatur Saturday evening led to the arrest of two drug dealers and the seizure of crack cocaine, a mix of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills and powder, and illegally-possessed cannabis.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur Police officers pulled over the vehicle for disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of East Johns and North 17th streets about 4:42 p.m.

Police Officer Kyle Borders said the 19-year-old driver was seen making “furtive movements” and both him and a male front seat passenger, also aged 19, and a male juvenile sitting in the back were ordered to get out.

Borders said a search of the front seat passenger produced 4 grams of crack cocaine and two bags holding a total of 34 grams of cannabis. A search of the vehicle yielded another 9½ grams of cannabis, a bag filled with 77 pills police determined were a mix of meth and ecstasy and a bag filled with 13 grams of powder determined to also be a mix of meth and ecstasy. Another bag held 3.8 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested as crack cocaine, Borders added.