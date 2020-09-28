Traffic stop in Decatur catches 2 drug dealers, police say

DECATUR — Police said a traffic stop on a car in Decatur Saturday evening led to the arrest of two drug dealers and the seizure of crack cocaine, a mix of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills and powder, and illegally-possessed cannabis.
A sworn affidavit said Decatur Police officers pulled over the vehicle for disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of East Johns and North 17th streets about 4:42 p.m.
Police Officer Kyle Borders said the 19-year-old driver was seen making “furtive movements” and both him and a male front seat passenger, also aged 19, and a male juvenile sitting in the back were ordered to get out.
Police said a man who keeps attacking his former girlfriend was arrested early Sunday after trashing her apartment, punching her in the face and grabbing a stitched wound on her finger, causing it to open up and bleed.
Borders said a search of the front seat passenger produced 4 grams of crack cocaine and two bags holding a total of 34 grams of cannabis. A search of the vehicle yielded another 9½ grams of cannabis, a bag filled with 77 pills police determined were a mix of meth and ecstasy and a bag filled with 13 grams of powder determined to also be a mix of meth and ecstasy. Another bag held 3.8 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested as crack cocaine, Borders added.
The officer said the front seat passenger admitted to being a dealer in crack and cannabis while the driver said he knew nothing about the drugs found in his vehicle. He was found to have $867 stuffed in his left pants pocket in $50, $20 and $1 bills and a box of sandwich bags, which Borders said are used for packaging street drug sales, in the front driver’s door map pocket of the vehicle.
The driver also had an iPhone which he refused a police request to unlock and search. “Through training and experience, officers know that narcotics transactions would typically be arranged through electronic communication devices,” Borders added.
Both the driver and adult passenger were booked on preliminary charges of possession of drugs with intent to deliver; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that both men remained in custody with bail set at $50,000 each, meaning they must each post $5,000 to bond out.
