Traffic stop leads to preliminary meth distribution charges against Clinton man

DECATUR — Police say when they caught a Clinton man with a drug habit driving through Decatur, they believed the crack cocaine he was carrying was for his personal use but said the amount of methamphetamine in his truck meant he had to be dealing the drug.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 58-year-old man had a “rock” of crack cocaine in his pants pocket that weighed 1.6 grams. But the meth, held in a couple of bags, weighed a total of more than 41 grams.
“Due to my training and experience as a police officer, I know the amount of field-tested positive crack cocaine located to be consistent with a ‘user’ amount,” said Officer Philip Ganley.
“The amount of field-tested positive methamphetamine located is far greater than a standard ‘user’ amount and is consistent with illegal narcotics distribution.”
Ganley said the man had been stopped at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 10 after his pickup truck had been pursued for a traffic violation and pulled over in the 200 block of South 16th Street. Along the way, Ganley said, he had seen an object thrown out of one of the truck windows; this turned out to be the two bags of meth wrapped in a surgical mask, police allege.
The man is quoted as telling police he “has a habit of doing methamphetamine as well as crack cocaine.” And a passenger in the truck is quoted as saying he lived in the same motel as the man and had seen him in his room with several “8-balls,” which Ganley said was street slang for packages of meth weighing 3.5 grams each.
The Clinton man was booked on preliminary charges of dealing meth and drug possession. Ganley said the man has previous convictions out of Macon County for drug possession and two convictions out of DeWitt County for possession of meth and taking part in a “criminal cannabis conspiracy.”
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post $3,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
