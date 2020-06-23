You are the owner of this article.
Trailer valued at $1,000 reported stolen in Decatur
Trailer valued at $1,000 reported stolen in Decatur

DECATUR — A 10-foot-long trailer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Prairie Avenue in Decatur.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the black metal trailer, with a wooden trailer bed, measures more than four feet wide and was taken sometime between Friday night and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The brand name of the trailer is “L & B Custom Trailer” and it was loaded with a stainless steel ice bin.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

