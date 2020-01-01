Training classes set for those interested in becoming court reporters

PEORIA — The Illinois Official Court Reporters association is scheduling introductory classes for people interested in the profession.

Classes so far are scheduled in Springfield, LaSalle/Ottawa, Peoria, Strasburg and Effingham where three, two-hour classes will cover different content.

Court reporters use a specialized computer to take accurate notes during court proceedings, legal meetings and other matters. Over time, the number of court reporters has decreased through retirements and a lack of visibility about the profession. Lee News Service detailed the issues in a September story.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting salaries for state-employed court reporters can be from $41,000 to $51,000 with benefits and additional transcript income. Court reporters do not need to have a college degree, just the proficiency to use a steno machine to pass a licensing exam.