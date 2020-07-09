Trial begins Monday for Decatur man accused in 2018 Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON — The fourth murder trial of the summer is expected to begin Monday for one of two Decatur men charged in the December 2018 shooting death of a Bloomington man.
Anthony Grampsas, 20, will be tried in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover of Bloomington, who was fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street.
Grampsas is charged with murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary. He and co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, each face murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
On Thursday, Judge Scott Drazewski said he and the attorneys estimate the trial will last until Tuesday, July 21.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning with opening statements and the state’s presentation of evidence to start Tuesday.
Evidence at the trial could include video taken from one of the Bloomington Police Department public safety cameras, which police previously said helped them to put together a timeline for the suspects’ movements prior to the shooting.
Bruce’s trial is expected to begin Aug. 10. A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.