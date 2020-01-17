Trial date set for Decatur man accused in Bloomington murder; state to ask for delay

Bruce’s trial was set for April 13 after defense attorney Mark Messman asked for a trial date Friday morning.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said the prosecutors and their witnesses likely will have conflicts with that trial date. She expects to file a motion to postpone the trial.

Judge Scott Drazewski said the trial date is required to fall before May because of Bruce’s right to a speedy trial, although the motion can be submitted if the state has a legal basis for the delay.

Bruce’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks. Grampsas’ trial is scheduled to begin June 8 and is expected to last about seven days.

