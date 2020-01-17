Trial date set for Decatur man accused in Bloomington murder; state to ask for delay
BLOOMINGTON — An April trial date has been set for a Decatur man charged in the shooting death of a Bloomington man in December 2018.

Tyjuan Bruce, 21, is one of three Decatur men believed to be involved in the Dec. 5 death of 18-year-old Egerton Dover. Bruce is charged with murder, home invasion, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary.

Bruce and co-defendant Anthony Grampsas, 19, each face murder charges under a legal accountability law that allows a person to be charged if a death occurs during the commission of a forcible felony.

A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a Jan. 4 shooting outside a Decatur restaurant.

Bruce’s trial was set for April 13 after defense attorney Mark Messman asked for a trial date Friday morning.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said the prosecutors and their witnesses likely will have conflicts with that trial date. She expects to file a motion to postpone the trial.

Judge Scott Drazewski said the trial date is required to fall before May because of Bruce’s right to a speedy trial, although the motion can be submitted if the state has a legal basis for the delay.

Bruce’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks. Grampsas’ trial is scheduled to begin June 8 and is expected to last about seven days.

Tyjuan Bruce

Bruce
+2 
Anthony Grampsas

Grampsas

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

