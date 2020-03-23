Trial delays stretch out as Central Illinois judges seek to bar coronavirus from their courtrooms

Defense attorneys like Decatur-based Chris Amero have to break the news to their clients waiting behind bars for their trials. He had been due to spend Monday in court defending an incarcerated man on armed violence charges before the April trial schedule was postponed.

“I already tried to explain to him last week that it (the trial) wasn’t going to happen,” said Amero. “And it looks like now I am going to have to explain to him that it isn’t going to happen next month, either.”

Amero, whose wife works in health care, said he fully understands the scale of the national health emergency the country is facing. But being required to stay in place at home as opposed to behind bars in a cell is a very different proposition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It puts us lawyers in a tough position,” said Amero. “We have individuals who are in custody and we don’t necessarily know at this point when they are going to have their day in court.”

Some jail inmates have been released in a program worked out by Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott and with individual judges in the cases. Of the 17 defendants let go so far to ease concerns about crowding and the spread of disease, all were low-key non-violent cases involving crimes like shoplifting or minor drug possession.