Trial delays stretch out as Central Illinois judges seek to bar coronavirus from their courtrooms

DECATUR — Nobody likes having to wait for things delayed by the coronavirus emergency.
But for inmates sitting in the Macon County Jail, and the attorneys trying to get them out of there via a fair trial, discovering your case has been placed on ice is particularly tough.
The Macon County Circuit Court’s trial schedule for March has already been scrubbed, an attempt to cut down the risk of infection by keeping dozens of jurors and defendants out of the courthouse.
Now comes news of a rule change saying all criminal cases could be “continued,” or delayed, for 60 days, disrupting future trial schedules, without triggering infractions of speedy trial rules. These rules mandate that inmates in custody are entitled to a trial within 120 days and those not in custody should receive a trial within 160 days.
The Illinois Supreme Court made a ruling late Friday that continuing cases for 60 days was allowable, but left it up to chief judges of each circuit court to make the final decision. The Supreme Court has since decided to reconsider the precise wording of its decision but, when clarified, Sixth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Karle Koritz is expected to decide in favor of taking the 60-day delay.
That’s the expert opinion of Judge A.G. Webber IV, the presiding judge of the Macon County Circuit Court. “Anybody who has seen our crowded jury room on the first morning of trials, plus just the whole business of putting 12 people together in a small room to deliberate, well, it would be contrary to all the directions we’re getting from public health authorities,” Webber added.
Defense attorneys like Decatur-based Chris Amero have to break the news to their clients waiting behind bars for their trials. He had been due to spend Monday in court defending an incarcerated man on armed violence charges before the April trial schedule was postponed.
“I already tried to explain to him last week that it (the trial) wasn’t going to happen,” said Amero. “And it looks like now I am going to have to explain to him that it isn’t going to happen next month, either.”
Amero, whose wife works in health care, said he fully understands the scale of the national health emergency the country is facing. But being required to stay in place at home as opposed to behind bars in a cell is a very different proposition.
“It puts us lawyers in a tough position,” said Amero. “We have individuals who are in custody and we don’t necessarily know at this point when they are going to have their day in court.”
Some jail inmates have been released in a program worked out by Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott and with individual judges in the cases. Of the 17 defendants let go so far to ease concerns about crowding and the spread of disease, all were low-key non-violent cases involving crimes like shoplifting or minor drug possession.
Scott said the jail has also suspended work release and weekend jail sentence programs to cut down on traffic in and out of the facility. “One of our big fears is we don’t want the jail to get infected,” added Scott.
He acknowledged these were major disruptions, along with scrubbing trial hearings, but said procedural rights had to be reconsidered when faced with a deadly pandemic. “Questions of life or death take priority,” he said.
And back at the courthouse, the trial schedule isn’t the only thing on hold. All civil cases, except for shelter care, orders of protection and some other “emergency” situations, are postponed through April 10. Those waiting for things like divorces are going to have to keep on waiting. And arguing about that speeding ticket you got recently is on hold as minor traffic cases are not being heard.
“We’ll notify them when this is over and it’s time to come to court again,” said Scott.
The public is also excluded from the court proceedings that are going ahead, such as arraignments and bond hearings, part of Judge Webber’s efforts to cut down on the risk of spreading infection. By the time the public is allowed back in and court gets rolling on a full schedule, the backlog of cases built up is likely to be of epic proportions given the sheer volume of proceedings the courthouse handles.
“We will be playing a lot of catch-up,” said Webber. “But this is an experience none of us have been through and we’re just going to have to take care of it as best we can.”
