Tributes pour in for mother-to-be killed in Decatur shooting

Statistics shared recently at a council council meeting briefed by Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said the city had seen 102 shootings year to date through August. That compared to 48 shootings during the same time last year.

Getz had said his officers were suffering from a kind of battle fatigue, the same investigators being called out again and again to probe crimes of violence. “Our guys are getting burned out and you can only work them so hard…” Getz had warned the council members.

Deputy Police Chief S. Jason Walker, who heads the detective division and also briefed councilors, had told them: “There is not one detective in my unit that currently does not have multiple shooting investigations and/ or homicides…”