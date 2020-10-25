Tributes pour in for mother-to-be killed in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — As social media tributes poured in Sunday for Decatur mother Shatia S. Brooks, murdered along with her unborn child, detectives continued their hunt for the killer who shot them to death.
Brooks, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the head Friday morning while inside a house in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. Decatur Police believe the shot was fired from outside the home although it’s not clear, and police have not commented, on whether Brooks was the intended victim.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said Sunday the investigation was proceeding and repeated earlier appeals for anyone with information to come forward.
You can reach officers direct at (217)424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477; Crime Stoppers offers cash awards up to $1,000 for when a felony arrest is made based on information supplied.
The Facebook page at facebook.com/shatiab2 was full of tributes and emotional messages of regret and loss in the wake of Brooks’s death, which comes amid a sharp uptick in gun crime in 2020.
Statistics shared recently at a council council meeting briefed by Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said the city had seen 102 shootings year to date through August. That compared to 48 shootings during the same time last year.
Getz had said his officers were suffering from a kind of battle fatigue, the same investigators being called out again and again to probe crimes of violence. “Our guys are getting burned out and you can only work them so hard…” Getz had warned the council members.
Deputy Police Chief S. Jason Walker, who heads the detective division and also briefed councilors, had told them: “There is not one detective in my unit that currently does not have multiple shooting investigations and/ or homicides…”
Getz had also discussed the costs and advantages of deploying technology known as “ShotSpotter” which can precisely pinpoint gunshots as they are fired for police patrols. The police chief said statistics from cities that had deployed it suggested the advanced acoustic technology revealed a much higher level of gun crime happening than was previously realized, with shots-fired calls typically jumping by an astonishing 80 percent.
Getz said he felt the technology was too expensive compared to the tangible results it delivered in terms of more arrests and crimes solved. But he did tell councilors he was a strong advocate for more surveillance cameras in troubled neighborhoods.
“You will solve more cases and stop more crime with the street surveillance cameras than you will with the ShotSpotter, based on conversations I've had with other (police) chiefs,” Getz had added.
