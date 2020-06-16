Trying to stop an argument results in getting punched in the nose, woman tells Decatur police

DECATUR — A 20-year-old Decatur woman who told police she intervened to try and stop her male and female roommates from arguing Monday night said the female responded by punching her in the nose.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the victim as saying when she asked the female assailant “Why did you just hit me?,” she was hit in the nose a second time, causing it to start bleeding.
The 19-year-old assailant was later arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. A check of records showed she was still lodged in the Macon County Jail Tuesday in lieu of making bail set at $3,000, which means she must post $300 to bond out.
The victim is quoted as telling police the trouble started around 9:40 p.m. when she heard arguing in the home all three share in the 2000 block of Troy Lane and told the other two to stop it. She said the assailant replied “I’m tired of following your stupid (expletive) rules” before hitting her the first time.
“(The victim) advised after the incident she believed her nose was broken,” said Police Officer Hannah Millington in the affidavit.
“She said she didn’t seek medical treatment but a friend later ‘popped’ her nose into place. I observed her nose to be swollen on both sides, which is consistent with her story.”
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
