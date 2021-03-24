Tug-of-war over baby gets Decatur father arrested, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who refused to hand his 7-month-old son over to the baby’s mother, and engaged in a public struggle to hold onto him in a health clinic, was booked on preliminary charges his actions endangered the baby’s health and life.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the 27-year-old man, described as the baby’s “putative father,” has no parenting agreement or court ordered visitation and was never married to the mother.
The affidavit said trouble flared on March 15 when the father showed up with the baby for a doctor’s appointment at Crossing Healthcare. The father had previously kept the baby for eight days on a verbal agreement with the 23-year-old mother. She had wanted the child returned March 12, but agreed to extend the visit after the father told her he had plans for the weekend but would take the baby to the March 15 appointment.
The affidavit said the mother was waiting at the clinic and planned to take the baby home afterward. “(The father) walked into the facility holding (the baby) in his left arm,” the affidavit added. “(The mother) went to greet them and reached for the baby; (the father) then pulled the baby away from her and turned to walk out of the facility.”
The mother told him to at least stay for the appointment and then she would take the child, and the father then carried the baby to the check-out counter before turning around and trying to walk out again, said Police Officer Tyler Nottingham, writing in the affidavit.
The mother demanded her baby back and a tussle ensued as she tried to take him and the father twisted away while still clutching the child. “As (the father) spun around, the baby’s left arm was forcefully hit against the wall along with (the father’s) arm that he was holding him in,” Nottingham said.
The struggle and tug-of-war continued as the father tried to walk out of the clinic with the child but his way was barred by the mother and a 25-year-old female friend who was assisting her. Nottingham said the mother was finally able to grab her baby back when the father tried to flee the approach of a Decatur police detective who was working security at the clinic.
The affidavit does not list the baby as being injured during the ordeal and the father was arrested at the clinic. Macon County Jail records show he is free on bail of $15,000 after posting $1,500 bond. The bail conditions state he is to have no further contact with the baby without the approval of the Department of Children and Family Services.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
