Tuscola man faces federal charges of attempted child sex trafficking

TUSCOLA — The federal Department of Justice announced Thursday that a Tuscola man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted child sex trafficking and child sex offenses.

James Russian, 55, was charged with the attempted sex trafficking of minors, attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity and the attempted sexual exploitation of children. He also was charged with the attempted receipt of child pornography.

John C. Milhiser, United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, said Russian was arrested and detained in a criminal complaint on April 24. He is now held in the custody of the U. S. Marshals Service.

A news release said Russian was caught in a sting operation where “FBI online covert employees” pretended to have access to an 8-year-old girl and the Tuscola man offered to pay to have sex with her.

If convicted, Russian could face anywhere from 10 years up to life in prison.

The case against him was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

