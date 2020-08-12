TV show stirs memories of 'heinous' Decatur murder case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — It’s been 24 years since 23-year-old Karyn Hearn Slover walked out of the glass front doors of the Herald & Review and vanished into a nightmare.

For those who knew her, worked with her and cherished her friendship, 24 years seem like 24 minutes from the moment they last heard her infectious laugh or glimpsed her radiant smile.

“I was in the newspaper business for over 35 years and I can’t think of a case that I was part of in terms of covering that was more heinous and compelling,” said George Althoff, who was Herald & Review editor when Slover, an advertising representative at the paper, was murdered.

Althoff, now retired and living in Wisconsin, was back in Decatur on Wednesday to film segments for an upcoming TV special on the Slover killing. The New York City-based television production company working on it said it was too early to comment about their show or the angle it will take.