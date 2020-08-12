TV show stirs memories of 'heinous' Decatur murder case

DECATUR — It’s been 24 years since 23-year-old Karyn Hearn Slover walked out of the glass front doors of the Herald & Review and vanished into a nightmare.
For those who knew her, worked with her and cherished her friendship, 24 years seem like 24 minutes from the moment they last heard her infectious laugh or glimpsed her radiant smile.
“I was in the newspaper business for over 35 years and I can’t think of a case that I was part of in terms of covering that was more heinous and compelling,” said George Althoff, who was Herald & Review editor when Slover, an advertising representative at the paper, was murdered.
Althoff, now retired and living in Wisconsin, was back in Decatur on Wednesday to film segments for an upcoming TV special on the Slover killing. The New York City-based television production company working on it said it was too early to comment about their show or the angle it will take.
Footage taped Wednesday shows Althoff walking down the steps from the newspaper front doors to the parking lot; that was the route Slover took on the evening of Sept. 27, 1996, the last time her friends saw her. She was going to pick up her then 3-year-old son, Kolten, who was being looked after at the home of Michael Slover Sr. and Jeannette Slover, the parents of her former husband, Michael Slover Jr.
Karyn Slover’s dismembered body was found dumped in garbage bags two days later in Lake Shelbyville. She had been killed by being shot seven times in the head.
After a painstaking Decatur police investigation, her former husband and his parents were arrested and charged with her death and convicted in May of 2002. Michael Slover Sr. and Michael Slover Jr. were both sentenced to 65 years in prison; Jeannette Slover was handed a 60-year sentence.
Prosecutors said they murdered Karyn Slover because she was planning to leave town with her son and take an out of state modelling job.
Her son had been adopted after his mother’s death by a maternal aunt, Mary Slover but, after a 17-month custody battle, guardianship was granted to Karen Slover’s parents, Larry and Donna Hearn, in October 2003.
Althoff, stooping Wednesday afternoon to clean off a granite memorial stone to Slover under a red maple in the newspaper’s front lot, said he can remember like it was yesterday when the newspaper’s then Publisher, Bill Johnston, gathered the staff together to first announce Slover’s tragic fate.
“He did spare everyone the gory details,” he recalled. “But the emotion was quite raw and evident around the whole place.”
Another former Herald & Review employee filmed for the upcoming show, Melany Jackson, knew Slover well and worked in the advertising department along with her. She said the story will always be one of tragedy, but there are lots of good memories to cherish as well.
“What do I think of when I think of her? A just bubbly personality, bubbly is the word,” she said. “Karyn was very happy-go-lucky, very positive, always had a good word for everyone, and she was always an encourager for me. And she was just totally dedicated to her son, totally.”
The convicted Slover family members continue to maintain their innocence.
