Two Decatur residents arrested for animal cruelty

DECATUR — Two Decatur residents have been arrested for animal cruelty and neglect after leaving several dogs outside during last week's extreme cold, which resulted in the death of one of the dogs.

According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call on Dec. 23 at an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road in Decatur.

"Deputies were responding to a complaint from concerned citizens that there were several animals on the property that appeared to be suffering from the extreme cold," Sgt. Scott Flannery stated in a news release.

Winter can be a dangerous time for pets if their owners are not properly prepared.

Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, were both charged with animal cruelty and neglect. They were cited and given a notice to appear with a court date set for March 14.

Sheriff's deputies found five dogs on the property that appeared to have "insufficient protection from the weather," according to the report.

The temperature at the time was reported to be 1 degree with a wind chill of minus 16. One dog, an American bulldog, was suffering from the extreme cold and taken into custody. He was found near death and would eventually be euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana. The remaining four dogs were taken into protective custody by Macon County Animal Control officers.

Health professionals say to bundle up against extreme cold

"Illinois law requires pet owners to provide sufficient food, water and shelter that is adequate for the outside temperature and weather conditions," Flannery stated. "Animal cruelty and neglect is a Class A misdemeanor in the state of Illinois. Subsequent convictions or aggravating factors may result in Class 4 felony charge."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

