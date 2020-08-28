Two Decatur women arrested in connection with a string of burglaries, police say

Police say the 38-year-old would change her hair color in between burglary attempts and the 42-year-old, in at least one instance, was going by a different name. Documents say they were taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. that caused a heavy police presence in the area around U.S. 36 and 22nd Street in Decatur.

They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on preliminary theft and burglary, which are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The 38-year-old faces preliminary charges of criminal damage to property of $300-$10,000, retail theft with a prior conviction, four burglary charges, and two aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police charges.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed she was held on $350,700 bail, meaning $35,700 is required to be released. Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the woman has prior felony convictions.

The 42-year-old was booked on four preliminary burglary charges, and two retail theft charges. Jail records Friday showed no set bail amount.