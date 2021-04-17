Two from Stewardson charged with attempted murder

SHELBYVILLE — Two Stewardson residents have been charged with attempted murder for an incident in which authorities allege that a handgun was fired at a vehicle carrying two children were in the backseat.

The Shelby County State's Attorney's Office also has charged Chance J. Evans, 21, and Jenae N. Swindell, 18, with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the incident that police said occurred Monday afternoon on a county road northwest of Stewardson.

Witness statements gathered by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident began at Phillips 66 in Stewardson. Police said Swindell was driving and Evans was a passenger in a SUV when they saw a male passenger in an car with whom they had an ongoing feud. Police said the two vehicles both headed north on Route 32 and then turned west onto County Road 400N.