DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left two men dead.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that officers were called to the 500 block of East Johnson Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to a report of two gunshot victims.

Police arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where they later died from their injuries, the news release said.

Detectives investigating the incident processed the scene, during which multiple spent shell casings were found inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.