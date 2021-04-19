Two suspects arrested in murder of Clarksburg woman, police report

CLARKSBURG — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt from Clarksburg.
A news release from the Illinois State Police said Clayton L. Anderson, 25, of Shelbyville, understood to be Hubbartt’s grandson, has been booked on a preliminary charge of first degree murder. Arrested along with him Sunday was Thomas M. Miller, 19, from Decatur; he was charged with concealment of a homicidal death.
In a news statement Monday, police said Hubbartt’s body had been found inside her home in the small community south of Shelbyville. Police had previously described her as being missing and that she had last been seen with Anderson.
Police said the two suspects had been intercepted in Nevada by the Nevada Highway Patrol and taken into custody for what was described as “unrelated criminal charges” in that state. “Miller is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and Anderson was transported to an area hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the statement added. The statement did not explain how Anderson was injured.
Police said that Anderson faces enhanced sentencing if convicted because it's alleged he committed the murder while an active order of protection was in effect involving himself and the victim. Further sentencing enhancements are also possible because of the age of the victim and the possession of a stolen vehicle.
Anderson is further charged with concealing a homicidal death.
Court records show that Hubbartt had an order of protection against Anderson filed in Shelby County Circuit Court. A petition for an emergency order of protection was filed on Oct. 8, 2020 and the court ruled sufficient evidence existed to warrant the petition during a hearing on Oct. 27, 2020. Anderson was not present for that hearing. A plenary order of protection can be effective for up to two years.
State Police said the effort to find the suspects was a joint operation involving the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the Shelby County State Attorney’s Office, Decatur Police, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said their investigations were continuing. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
2021 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid