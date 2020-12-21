Tyjuan Bruce sentenced to 45 years in death of Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A second Decatur man was sentenced Monday to 45 years in prison for his involvement in the December 2018 murder of a Bloomington man.
Tyjuan Bruce, 22, was found guilty of robbery and first-degree murder during a home invasion after a weeklong trial in August for the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover.
Before sentencing, Judge Scott Drazewski denied Bruce's motion for a new trial and for judgment notwithstanding the verdict.
“Manipulative, malicious and mastermind,” were the words Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson used to describe Bruce before she recommended he be sentenced to 65 years in prison — 45 for the murder, plus 15 years for the firearm enhancement because the jury believed he was armed when these offenses occurred, and five years for the robbery.
Bruce was one of three men who police have said were involved in Dover’s death on Dec. 5, 2018. Anthony Grampsas, 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder in July and later sentenced to 45 years in prison. A third person police have said was involved, Curtis Hairston, 18, died during a 2019 shooting at a Decatur restaurant.
Bruce’s charges were filed under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
Zac Pollack, Bruce’s defense attorney, said the evidence in this case points to Hairston as the person who most likely pulled the trigger that night and said he believed that should be considered a mitigating factor for Bruce.
“I think this is a situation where Mr. Bruce got caught up with a group of people who had ill will towards Mr. Dover,” Pollack said, adding he did not believe Bruce to be the mastermind because he did not bring his gun to Dover’s house.
Pollack asked the judge to issue the minimum sentence for both charges, saying Bruce would be a good candidate for rehabilitation.
Throughout the trial and during the sentencing, Lawson said the three men went to Dover’s house that night to rob him because he left an apartment full of people without offering to share his supply of cannabis, leaving Bruce upset.
“He just couldn’t let it go, and the evidence showed at trial he just kept talking about it,” Lawson said.
The victim’s mother, Rhonda Dover, read a letter during Monday’s hearing and asked the judge to give Bruce the maximum sentence.
“Egerton was the joy of my life. He was caring, playful, loving and would give of himself for others without question,” she said. “He had dreams of a long productive life as a video producer and photographer that will never be realized because you violently took his life and ruined your own for jealousy, for greed.”
Bruce declined his opportunity to make a statement.
Before issuing the sentence, Drazewski pointed to Bruce’s history of criminal activity, noncompliance and more than 50 rule violations during his time in custody.
“The defendant has demonstrated via his actions as well as his words that he does not like to listen to those in authority or those who have a different viewpoint than him,” Drazewski said. “Only the defendant knows what is right for him.”
Bruce was given 25 years for the murder, plus the 15-year firearm enhancement, and five years for the robbery.
