Tyjuan Bruce sentenced to 45 years in death of Bloomington man

Bruce’s charges were filed under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.

Zac Pollack, Bruce’s defense attorney, said the evidence in this case points to Hairston as the person who most likely pulled the trigger that night and said he believed that should be considered a mitigating factor for Bruce.

“I think this is a situation where Mr. Bruce got caught up with a group of people who had ill will towards Mr. Dover,” Pollack said, adding he did not believe Bruce to be the mastermind because he did not bring his gun to Dover’s house.

Pollack asked the judge to issue the minimum sentence for both charges, saying Bruce would be a good candidate for rehabilitation.

Throughout the trial and during the sentencing, Lawson said the three men went to Dover’s house that night to rob him because he left an apartment full of people without offering to share his supply of cannabis, leaving Bruce upset.