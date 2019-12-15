Unconscious man appears to have been attacked, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police reports said a Decatur man found unconscious in the parking lot of a Decatur bar appears to have been beaten.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers interviewed the 37-year-old man about 7:48 a.m. Saturday at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “They observed him to have discoloration under his right eye and scrapes on his forehead and a mark on the left side of his neck,” added Copeland.

The man had been taken to the hospital by ambulance after initial calls to police said he had been found unconscious in the parking lot of 22nd Discount Liquor, 1325 N. 22nd St. “He says he can’t remember anything,” added Copeland.

Police are attempting to obtain surveillance footage to aid them in their investigation.

