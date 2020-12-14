Up to $8,500 reward for information leading to arrest in November homicide, police say

DECATUR — Police are seeking information as part of an ongoing investigation into a Nov. 14 homicide at JB North, a liquor and convenience store at 1301 N. Calhoun St.
Decatur police, in a statement, said minimal suspect information has been revealed regarding the fatal shooting of 63-year-old John Betscher. The case is being highlighted as the department's Crime of the Week in an effort to garner more leads.
A reward of up to $8,500 is being made available to those providing information that leads to an arrest.
Police said an unknown suspect pulled up to the drive-up window around 6:38 p.m., fired multiple shots and fled north on Calhoun Street. Officers arriving at the scene found Betscher lying on the floor unresponsive, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymously, by calling (217) 423-8477. The organization will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
An additional $7,500 from donors will be contributed for information that successfully places the suspect in jail, police say.
