Up to $8,500 reward for information leading to arrest in November homicide, police say

DECATUR — Police are seeking information as part of an ongoing investigation into a Nov. 14 homicide at JB North, a liquor and convenience store at 1301 N. Calhoun St.

Decatur police, in a statement, said minimal suspect information has been revealed regarding the fatal shooting of 63-year-old John Betscher. The case is being highlighted as the department's Crime of the Week in an effort to garner more leads.

A reward of up to $8,500 is being made available to those providing information that leads to an arrest.

Police said an unknown suspect pulled up to the drive-up window around 6:38 p.m., fired multiple shots and fled north on Calhoun Street. Officers arriving at the scene found Betscher lying on the floor unresponsive, police say.