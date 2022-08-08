UPDATE: Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — The 17-year-old Decatur victim killed by gunfire was identified Tuesday as Damarion W. Wright.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Wright was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. Monday in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Avenue in response to a report of a person being shot and they found Wright.

The Decatur Police Department is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence, he said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

The area is blocks from the intersection of North Illinois and East Main streets, where police say three people — two males and a female — were shot early Sunday. Carroll told the Herald & Review earlier Monday that patrol officers went to that area at 4:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of shots fired.

Two of the victims went to the hospital by private vehicle and one by ambulance, he said. Police received "no cooperation whatsoever" from people present at that scene, and officers were confronted by a "large crowd with several aggressive people," he said. Police continue to seek information about that incident as well.