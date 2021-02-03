UPDATE: Decatur murder sentence cut from 55 years to 30 years; Defendant addresses victim's family

“Today is not about me being resentenced, your honor, I couldn’t care less about that…” he added. “...All I’ve wanted to do is get the opportunity to speak to the Carney family… I want the Carney family to understand how sorry I am… and I understand that you all might hate me for the rest of my days, and I accept that.”

Griffith had described Thomas as being without remorse when he was first sentenced in 2014. Thomas said Wednesday the judge had been right, and it wasn’t until Aug. 24, 2016 that the convicted man said he woke up sobbing in his cell at 2 a.m. when the sudden realization that “my senseless actions had taken the life of an innocent man” had hit him.

Thomas said whenever he does get out of prison, he will never truly be free and will be destined for mental punishment for the rest of his days. “Whether I’m in prison physically, I’ll always be there mentally, as I am living with the fact that I took someone else’s life,” he explained.