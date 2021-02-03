UPDATE: Decatur murder sentence cut from 55 years to 30 years; Defendant addresses victim's family

DECATUR — Shackled hand and foot, Delmont E. Thomas Jr. walked into a Decatur courtroom Wednesday serving a 55 year sentence for first degree murder.
After a 1½-hour hearing, he was led out by prison guards, still shackled, but with his sentence slashed by 25 years to 30 years.
Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith, who had imposed the 55-year sentence in July of 2014, resentenced the defendant after the case was sent back for sentence reconsideration following several appeals.
Thomas ruled that, in the light of recent higher court decisions on the appropriateness of an effective life sentence for juvenile offenders, a 25-year enhancement (for using a firearm) added to Thomas's original 30 year sentence for murder was no longer appropriate. He then resentenced him to just the underlying 30-year sentence, but that prison term still has to be served at 100%.
A jury found Thomas guilty of the 2011 Decatur murder of 41-year-old Brian Carney. Thomas, then aged 16, had a dispute with Carney and shot him in the back of the head four times while riding in the backseat of the victim’s car.
Given the chance to speak in court, the now 26-year-old Thomas turned to face Carney’s relatives, including his 72-year-old mother, Freda Parsons, and said he was truly sorry for robbing her son of his life.
“Today is not about me being resentenced, your honor, I couldn’t care less about that…” he added. “...All I’ve wanted to do is get the opportunity to speak to the Carney family… I want the Carney family to understand how sorry I am… and I understand that you all might hate me for the rest of my days, and I accept that.”
Griffith had described Thomas as being without remorse when he was first sentenced in 2014. Thomas said Wednesday the judge had been right, and it wasn’t until Aug. 24, 2016 that the convicted man said he woke up sobbing in his cell at 2 a.m. when the sudden realization that “my senseless actions had taken the life of an innocent man” had hit him.
Thomas said whenever he does get out of prison, he will never truly be free and will be destined for mental punishment for the rest of his days. “Whether I’m in prison physically, I’ll always be there mentally, as I am living with the fact that I took someone else’s life,” he explained.
Members of Thomas’s family also spoke on his behalf, including his aunt, Eva Savage. She said Thomas had drawn closer to God and was eager to grow in his Christian faith. “Right now I have like nine nephews locked up and Delmont is the only one who calls me for Scriptures,” she said, adding that her other incarcerated relatives only beg her for money.
“We all make bad choices,” Savage added, “But that don’t make you a bad person.”
Members of Carney’s family had a different view, however, and spoke of their devastation and loss. Carney’s mother read victim impact statements from Carney’s children, a brother and sister now aged aged 17 and 22, who talked of the emotional agony of losing their father.
The son described how his dad enjoyed basketball and encouraged him to play it even though as a boy, he wasn’t interested. “Look at me now, loving and playing the sport of basketball,” his son said. “He (his father) will never be able to see how much I’ve grown as a person and matured because he is gone forever and never coming back.”
Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner had argued the original 55 year sentence deserved to stand given the terrible nature of the cold-blooded murder. She said Thomas had no excuses, no mitigation and should expect no mercy.
“We don’t believe anything has changed, your honor, and the court should impose the original sentence as it did: that being 55 years in the Department of Corrections.”
Defending, Michelle Sanders said given the way the courts have come to view sentences that effectively add up to life for offenses committed when at a juvenile age, there was no way Thomas’s sentence should stand.
“Fifty-five years is excessive in this case,” she added. “It’s cruel and unusual punishment…”
She asked for a sentence of 25 years and also suggested that requiring the sentence to be served at 100% was “unconstitutional.”
The judge disagreed on that point but noted that, under current law, to keep the 25-year firearm enhancement on top of the 30-year sentence would require him to find that Thomas was “permanently depraved and incorrigible’ with no chance of rehabilitation.
“And I do not believe that I can make that finding, either then (at the original sentencing ) or now, that the defendant is permanently depraved or incorrigible,” said Griffith as he imposed the 30 year resentence.
But he still described Thomas at the time of the killing as being a “cold, senseless young kid” who committed an “immensely stupid thing.”
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid