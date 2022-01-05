UPDATE: New details emerge in shooting of Decatur 3-year-old

DECATUR — The gunshot wounds suffered by a 3-year-old Tuesday night, likely came from a weapon fired by someone inside the house he was in, Decatur police said.

"Upon further investigation and the interviewing of witnesses, it was determined that the firearm used was likely fired from inside the residence, by an occupant of the house," Decatur police Sgt. Steven Carroll said in an updated news release. "This investigation continues and other witnesses are being sought at this time."

Carroll said officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a child suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The child had been brought to the hospital by private vehicle.

Carroll said initial interviews sent police to the 500 block of West Sawyer Street where the victim and family members had been. It was there police discovered a residence that has been struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information about this crime or other felony crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.