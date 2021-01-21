Updated: Man arrested on mob action charge for shots fired incident in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with two counts of mob action in connection with an argument that reportedly escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired by both sides Monday night.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed these felony charges against Martavious L. Koger, 36, on Thursday following his arrest. A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Koger was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue.

According to the charges, Koger allegedly battered a juvenile in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue on Monday and then returned to the address with at least two others after dark and engaged in another fight with a group of adults. That incident led to gunfire being exchanged between the two parties, the charges alleged.

Police said the Federal Bureau of Prisons also issued a warrant on Koger for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Koger reportedly had been paroled from federal prison after serving a 13-year term for dealing in sales of crack cocaine. Koger is currently held at the Coles County jail.