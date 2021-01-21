Updated: Man arrested on mob action charge for shots fired incident in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with two counts of mob action in connection with an argument that reportedly escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired by both sides Monday night.
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed these felony charges against Martavious L. Koger, 36, on Thursday following his arrest. A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Koger was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue.
According to the charges, Koger allegedly battered a juvenile in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue on Monday and then returned to the address with at least two others after dark and engaged in another fight with a group of adults. That incident led to gunfire being exchanged between the two parties, the charges alleged.
Police said the Federal Bureau of Prisons also issued a warrant on Koger for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Koger reportedly had been paroled from federal prison after serving a 13-year term for dealing in sales of crack cocaine. Koger is currently held at the Coles County jail.
During a hearing on Thursday, Koger's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $1,500 bond in order to be released from custody. Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum has been appointed to represent Koger, who has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 4.
Mattoon's police department reported the incident on Monday as an argument between a group of juveniles that led to a physical altercation. Adults from both parties reportedly intervened and the argument then escalated among the adults to the point that they were throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another.
The police department has reported that the argument culminated when males from both sides produced handguns and began firing indiscriminately. Police have said although multiple gunshots were fired and one struck a house where an infant was present, no one is known to have been hit.
Police also said a 42-year-old Mattoon woman has been arrested on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice in connection with this incident. The charge alleges that she lied to police about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning about the shooting. That suspect was reportedly found within her home. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.
Further arrests in this case are forthcoming, according to the police department.